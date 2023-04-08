Breaking News
Cheering fans throng Allu Arjun's home on birthday, 'Pushpa' star waves at them

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:32 PM IST  |  mumbai
As Allu Arjun turned 41 on Saturday, the Tollywood Icon Star has cemented his status as a pan-India star

Allu Arjun


As Allu Arjun turned 41 on Saturday, the Tollywood Icon Star has cemented his status as a pan-India star.


A huge crowd of fans gathered outside his residence, yelling and cheering to wish the star. And, Allu Arjun didn't disappoint them either. He came outside and waved to them in gratitude for their love and support.



While Allu Arjun became a household across India only in 2021, with the release of 'Pushpa - The Rise', he has been assiduously crafting a big screen career from 2003 when he debuted with 'Gangotri' produced by his father Allu Arvind, son of veteran Telugu film comedian Allu Ramalingiah, and brother-in-law of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.


Allu Arjun went on to star in hits like 'Arya', 'Desamuduru', 'Julaayi', and 'Ala Modalaindi' among others. Coupled with his dancing and action skills, Allu Arjun has emerged as a bankable star in his own right.

Where he was one of the several young actors from the extended Chiranjeevi clan, Allu Arjun is now a star who is all set to regale pan-India audiences with the 'Pushpa' sequel.

Fans are going gaga over the new look of Pushpa, which the Sukumar team released Friday.

The makers revealed a spine-chilling unrecognisable poster of Allu where he's dressed in a fascinating way donning bangles and nail paint, which has left the fans wanting more.

'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

