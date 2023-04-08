Allu Arjun Birthday: Not 'Pushpa', but this film is the highest-rated movie of the actor on IMDb

Check out Allu Arjun’s Top 10 Highest-Rated Movies on IMDb

Allu Arjun

In the two decades since his debut, Allu Arjun has risen to prominence, delivering several blockbusters through the years. His last release, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 took the nation by storm and is still giving fodder to memers everywhere. His versatility in portraying characters of varied backgrounds in films such as Arya, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Parugu won him appreciation from critics as well as commercial success. In December last year, he ranked ninth on IMDb’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022, a list based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Allu Arjun will next be seen in the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2.

Here are Allu Arjun’s Top 10 Highest-Rated Movies on IMDb:

Vedam - 8.1

‘Vedam’ is a 2010 Indian Telugu-language anthology starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The movie depicts five parallel stories that converge into a larger narrative, exploring themes of poverty, social inequality, and human resilience.

Arya - 7.8

‘Arya’ is a 2004 romantic action film that follows the story of a young man who falls in love with his friend's sister and must overcome various obstacles to win her heart. The movie was a commercial success and helped establish Allu Arjun as a popular actor in the Telugu film industry.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 - 7.6

‘Pushpa’ is a 2021 action thriller film set in the forests of Andhra Pradesh. The movie follows the story of a smuggler who gets caught up in a battle against a ruthless gangster and the police, all while trying to protect his family and his land.

Arya 2 - 7.4

‘Arya 2’ is a 2009 romantic action-comedy that follows the story of a young man with a troubled past who falls in love with his boss's girlfriend. The movie was a box office success and is known for its popular soundtrack and Allu Arjun's energetic dance performances.’

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - 7.3

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ is a 2020 Indian Telugu-language film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The movie is a family drama that follows the story of a man who discovers the truth about his birth and struggles to reconcile with his newfound family. The film was a critical and commercial success and is known for its catchy music and Allu Arjun's stylish performance.

Julayi - 7.2

‘Julayi’ is a 2012 action-comedy film that follows the story of a small-time thief who gets caught up in a larger conspiracy involving a bank robbery and a corrupt cop. The movie was a commercial success and helped establish Allu Arjun as a versatile actor.

Race Gurram - 7.1

‘Race Gurram’ is a 2014 action-comedy film that follows the story of two brothers who have opposing personalities and their quest to take down a dangerous criminal. The movie was a commercial success, and Allu Arjun's performance was widely praised for his comedic timing and action sequences.

Parugu - 7.1

‘Parugu’ is a 2008 romantic action film that follows the story of a man who sets out to find his lover, who has run away from home. The movie was a commercial success, and Allu Arjun's performance was widely appreciated.

Happy - 7.1

‘Happy’ is a 2006 rom-com film that follows the story of a man who falls in love with a woman who is engaged to another man. The movie was a commercial success and helped establish Allu Arjun as a rising star in the Telugu film industry.

S/O Satyamurthy – 7

‘S/O Satyamurthy’ is a 2015 family drama that follows the story of a man who must take care of his father's debts after his sudden death. The movie was a commercial success and is known for its family-centric story, music, and Allu Arjun's performance.