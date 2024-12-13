Allu Arjun granted interim bail in stampede case after 14-day custody; lawyer claims no intent, and Revathi's death due to crowd surge

After being arrested from his residence, Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail in connection with the stampede case. Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Allu Arjun was arrested this afternoon and was reportedly sent to 14 days of custody in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, who died during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, during the premiere show of his much-awaited film. While his fans were in shock, a new update suggests that he has now been granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. The incident, which occurred on December 4, sparked widespread concern over crowd management.

Allu Arjun gets bail

As the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, the court set a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000. This bail has provided the actor with significant relief. It has been reported that Allu Arjun's lawyer argued that the actor had no idea that his visit to Sandhya Theatre during the screening of Pushpa 2 would lead to such a tragic mishap. The lawyer also argued that Revathi's tragic demise occurred due to asphyxiation caused by the crowd surge, not any deliberate act by the actor.

Meanwhile, Revathi's husband reacted to Allu Arjun's arrest, stating he was not aware of the actor's arrest. He also expressed his wish to withdraw the case, saying, "I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest, and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away."

After Allu Arjun's arrest, a video of Varun Dhawan supporting the Pushpa star has been going viral on the internet. The actor, who was promoting Baby John, stated, "Har cheez ek actor apne par nahi le sakta hai. We can tell people around us. Jo hadhsa hua hai vo bohot dardnak hai, and I send my condolences, but at the same time blame mein sirf ek insaan par nahi dal sakta."

What Allu Arjun said about the tragic incident

On December 6, Allu Arjun announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased's family and expressed that he was "deeply heartbroken." The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and provide every possible form of support. He also promised to cover the medical expenses of a boy who remains in critical condition following the incident.