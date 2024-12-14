Several videos of Allu Arjun reuniting with his family are going viral, receiving hilarious reactions from netizens, who don't know what to make of the "grand" display of his homecoming after spending one night in jail

Allu Arjun reuniting with his family

Listen to this article ‘Kuch zyada nahi ho gaya?’: Netizens react to Allu Arjun’s grand homecoming videos x 00:00

It was on December 4 when a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. In connection with the case, Allu Arjun was taken into custody and later released after the Telangana High Court granted interim bail to the actor. After several hours of ordeal, Allu Arjun finally returned home to his wife, Sneha Reddy, and children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Several videos of Allu reuniting with his family are going viral, receiving mixed reactions from netizens, who don't know what to make of the "grand" display of his homecoming after spending one night in jail.

View this post on Instagram

Fans React to Allu Arjun’s Homecoming video

As the video of Allu meeting his wife goes viral, netizens have nothing but funny reactions to the ckip. One said, "Kuch zyada nahi ho gaya yeh? Overnight hi toh tha". "Why is his wife being over dramatic? I think she would make a better actor than Allu Arjun himself," another one wrote. While a few said, 'Sneha Chill' one wrote, "Itna natak to sanjay dutt ne bhi nahi kiya tha". "VVIP AC room, and alla a massive publicity stunt. But it is made to seem like dude fought and won a war or something," one user stated. “Rumours are that she is being cast for Pushpa 3 instead of Rashmika Mandana"

Allu Arjun addressed media after returning from Jail

Allu Arjun, after returning home, addressed the media in a press conference, shared, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate". He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, emphasizing, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible."

Allu Arjun returns from jail

Allu Arjun's release was met with a strong show of support from his family and colleagues. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati and filmmaker Sukumar rushed to meet Allu Arjun after he returned home from jail. Bollywood actors such as Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan have also voiced their solidarity with Allu Arjun during this challenging time.

The superstar's father, Allu Aravind, spoke to the media, expressing gratitude for the widespread support his son received during the ongoing legal proceedings. "I want to thank the media across India for giving extraordinary support to Bunny (Allu Arjun) during his film's success and for yesterday," Allu Aravind said.