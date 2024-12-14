Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kuch zyada nahi ho gaya Netizens react to Allu Arjuns grand homecoming videos

‘Kuch zyada nahi ho gaya?’: Netizens react to Allu Arjun’s grand homecoming videos

Updated on: 14 December,2024 05:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Several videos of Allu Arjun reuniting with his family are going viral, receiving hilarious reactions from netizens, who don't know what to make of the "grand" display of his homecoming after spending one night in jail

‘Kuch zyada nahi ho gaya?’: Netizens react to Allu Arjun’s grand homecoming videos

Allu Arjun reuniting with his family

Listen to this article
‘Kuch zyada nahi ho gaya?’: Netizens react to Allu Arjun’s grand homecoming videos
x
00:00

It was on December 4 when a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. In connection with the case, Allu Arjun was taken into custody and later released after the Telangana High Court granted interim bail to the actor. After several hours of ordeal, Allu Arjun finally returned home to his wife, Sneha Reddy, and children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Several videos of Allu reuniting with his family are going viral, receiving mixed reactions from netizens, who don't know what to make of the "grand" display of his homecoming after spending one night in jail.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Fans React to Allu Arjun’s Homecoming video

As the video of Allu meeting his wife goes viral, netizens have nothing but funny reactions to the ckip. One said, "Kuch zyada nahi ho gaya yeh? Overnight hi toh tha". "Why is his wife being over dramatic? I think she would make a better actor than Allu Arjun himself," another one wrote. While a few said, 'Sneha Chill' one wrote, "Itna natak to sanjay dutt ne bhi nahi kiya tha". "VVIP AC room, and alla a massive publicity stunt. But it is made to seem like dude fought and won a war or something," one user stated. “Rumours are that she is being cast for Pushpa 3 instead of Rashmika Mandana"

Allu Arjun addressed media after returning from Jail

Allu Arjun, after returning home, addressed the media in a press conference, shared, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate". He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, emphasizing, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible."

Allu Arjun returns from jail

Allu Arjun's release was met with a strong show of support from his family and colleagues. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati and filmmaker Sukumar rushed to meet Allu Arjun after he returned home from jail. Bollywood actors such as Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan have also voiced their solidarity with Allu Arjun during this challenging time.

The superstar's father, Allu Aravind, spoke to the media, expressing gratitude for the widespread support his son received during the ongoing legal proceedings. "I want to thank the media across India for giving extraordinary support to Bunny (Allu Arjun) during his film's success and for yesterday," Allu Aravind said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Pushpa Pushpa: The Rule Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK