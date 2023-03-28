Allu Arjun pens thank-you note after completing 20 years in the film industry

Pushpa fame Allu Arjun has completed two decades in the Telugu film industry and has said that he is what he is because of the love of the fans

Allu Arjun's Instagram

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has completed two decades in the film industry and has said that he is what he is because of the love of the fans.



Arjun took the note to Instagram, where he shared it on Tuesday and captioned it with a joined hands emoji.



‘Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers and fans. Gratitude forever.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Arjun, who is one of the highest-paid actors in India, made his debut with Gangotri in 2003. He rose to prominence by starring in Sukumar's cult classic Arya in 2004.



The actor, who is also known for his extraordinary dancing skills, went on to star in notable films such as 'Arya 2', 'Vedam', 'Julayi', 'Race Gurram', 'Sarrainodu', 'DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Pushpa: The Rise', which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Telugu star Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2021 action drama film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The film, which also stars Fahadh Fassil and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles, was written and directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Film's Music was composed by Devi Shri Prasad and editing and cinematography was performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas-Ruben.

Also Read: Allu Arjun blocks-unblocks 'Varudu' co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter

The film 'Pushpa: The Rise' received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Allu Arjun's performance was appreciated by the filmmakers and movie lovers.



Currently Allu Arjun is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rule' which is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The film is expected to release in theatres in 2024.

(with inputs from IANS)