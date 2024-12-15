Allu Arjun and the team of 'Pushpa 2' attended the movie's success meet in the national capital where he expressed his gratitude to the audience for showering love on them

Pushpa 2 poster Pic/Instagram

The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has taken the box office by storm. Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, clocked an impressive Rs 46.5 crore in Hindi markets on Saturday, signaling a resounding success and setting the stage for a tremendous opening weekend. The film has entered the massive Rs 500 crore club in just 10 days of its release.

Pushpa 2 Hindi version breaks records at the BO

The film, directed by Sukumar, witnessed thumping numbers across domestic and overseas markets. Saturday’s strong showing followed a promising start on Friday, with footfalls increasing significantly on the second day due to word-of-mouth buzz and positive reviews. The Hindi-dubbed version of the Telugu film has emerged as a significant contributor to its overall collection, underscoring the pan-India appeal of the franchise.

Overseas, Pushpa 2: The Rule also saw excellent momentum, with packed theatres in regions like the Middle East, the USA, and Europe. This global traction has further solidified Allu Arjun’s position as a formidable star with a massive international fan base.

Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2's blockbuster success

Allu and the team of Pushpa 2 attended the movie's success meet in the national capital where he expressed his gratitude to the audience for showering love on them.

"I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever, thank you for that love," he said.

"I always believe that numbers have to be broken and yes, it is nice to be in this spot...to enjoy this state. Probably for 2-3 months, I'd like to be on this spot and enjoy these records. However, within 2-3 months, hopefully by next summer, I would want these records to be broken. It doesn't matter which film industry, be it Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi. It does not matter but I want these records to be broken," Allu Arjun added.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating a frenzy at theaters, with sold-out shows and fans flocking to witness their beloved iconic star Allu Arjun and the pan-India sensation Rashmika Mandanna’s return.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil has been released in theatres. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series.