Sri Teja and his mother Revati fainted during the stampede which took place on December 4. Police personnel had performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to the hospital

Allu Arjun, Sri Teja Pic/X

Listen to this article 8-year-old boy injured in Pushpa 2 stampede is now on ventilator with tube feedings x 00:00

An eight-year-old boy named Sri Teja, who was injured in the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of Pushpa 2 is reportedly on the ventilator. The incident occurred at Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads when police resorted to a lathi charge to control the fans of actor Allu Arjun who had surged forward to see the actor, who had arrived there. Sri Teja’s mother Revati was killed in the stampede.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boy injured in Pushpa 2 stampede on ventilator

The Hindu quoted a statement by KIMS Hospital, which read, “The boy continues to be in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on ventilator support with minimal requirements. He is hemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feedings. However, he has intermittent fever, remains in an altered sensorium, and exhibits dystonic movements.”

For those unversed, Sri Teja and his mother Revati fainted during the stampede which took place on December 4. Police personnel had performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to the hospital. While Revati passed away, Sri Teja exhibited low oxygen saturation and irregular breathing, necessitating immediate intubation and ventilation.

Revati’s daughter Sanvi and her husband Bhaskar escaped unhurt.

Allu Arjun’s arrest and release after the stampede

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the death of Revati. He was released from the Chanchalguda Central Jail on interim bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. After his release from jail, he addressed the media, saying, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened."

Coming to Pushpa 2, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part which showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.