Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule ends dry spell at box office, expected to cross Rs 800 cr in first weekend

Updated on: 09 December,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

With Pushpa 2’s four-day collection expected to reach Rs 800 cr across languages, trade says the film has brought some box-office cheer

(Centre) Allu Arjun in the film

After a year of dry spells at the box office, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has changed the game in the last month of 2024. The three-day domestic collection of Sukumar’s directorial venture has reportedly crossed the Rs 650-crore mark, across all languages. Trade analysts highlight that its roaring success has come as a wave of relief after the significant losses borne by the film and exhibition sectors this year. Trade expert Taran Adarsh says, “Pushpa 2 has smashed every record in the record books. Its [Hindi version] is the first film to surpass the Rs 70-crore mark on two separate days—opening day [Thursday] and third day [Saturday]. Additionally, it has emerged as the highest scorer in its first three days. Its first weekend total is R205 crore in Hindi alone!”


Interestingly, the Hindi version of the action drama, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is performing as strongly as the Telugu original. The film’s unstoppable run has brought much cheer in the Hindi film industry that had a handful of hits this year, including Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede says, “Estimates suggest that Pushpa 2’s four-day weekend gross will be around R800 crore in India alone, and Rs 900-950 crore worldwide. It has brought much-needed relief after a year that had big box-office losses. Its massive success is expected to recover some of the year’s downturn.”



