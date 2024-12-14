Allu Arjun was released from jail on Saturday morning. He was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the death of a woman caused by a stampede

The Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun stepped out of Chanchalguda Central Jail here on Saturday morning after spending the night in the prison in the case relating to a stampede at a theatre during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The stampede had led to the death of a woman and left her son critically injured. On Friday, the actor who has been named 11th accused in the case was arrested.

Allu Arjun released from jail

The actor, who was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on Friday evening an hour after a lower court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, had to spend the night in the jail due to delay in the prison authorities receiving bail orders. The prison authorities released the national award-winning actor from the rear gate of the jail. He was sent in an escort vehicle. The actor arrived at his residence in Jubilee Hills and was greeted by his family. As soon as he entered the gate of his house, his brother Allu Sirish gave him a tight hug. His son came running to him and gave him a tight hug. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, visibly emotional gave a long hug to her husband. His daughter was dancing with joy upon her father's return. Police have made tight security arrangements around his residence.

Earlier, there was suspense on Friday night over his release. Jail authorities said they received the bail order late in the night and since the prisoners can’t be released during night hours as per the prison manual, the actor would be released next morning. Allu Arjun spent the night in Manjeera block as a special class status given by the Nampally Court that remanded him on Friday. A large number of fans of the actor remained outside the jail till late in the night waiting for his release.

Allu Arjun’s lawyers submitted a personal bond of Rs 50,000 to Jail Superintendent as per the direction of the High Court. While granting interim bail for four weeks, the High Court had directed police to continue the investigation. It also directed the actor to cooperate in the investigation.

Police had registered a case under Sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre. The interim bail capped the day-long dramatic developments that began on Friday morning with the actor’s arrest from his residence in Jubilee Hills.

What Allu Arjun's counsel said in court

During the bail hearing at Telangana HC, Allu Arjun’s counsel argued that BNS Section 105 does not apply to him as he had nothing to do with the stampede. S. Niranjan Reddy argued that the actor can’t be held responsible for the stampede. He also informed the court that the theatre management and producer had informed the police in advance about Allu Arjun’s visit.

Niranjan Reddy cited the case of the 2017 stampede at Vadodara Railway Station during actor Shah Rukh Khan’s train journey from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his movie ‘Raees’. The Gujarat High Court had quashed the complaint filed against Shah Rukh Khan for the stampede, which had killed one person and injured several others. The Supreme Court later upheld the High Court order.

The Public Prosecutor told the court that Allu Arjun visited the theatre despite a request by police not to come, in view of the possibility of a huge gathering.

(with inputs from IANS)