Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, at the premiere show of the much-awaited film. Following his arrest, actor Varun Dhawan, who is promoting his upcoming film Baby John, has come out in support of Allu Arjun and expressed his thoughts on the devastating incident. While extending his condolences to the grieving family, Varun mentioned that it is unfair to solely blame one person for such an event.

Varun Dhawan on stampede case

Varun Dhawan, currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming action drama Baby John, addressed the media at an event. Speaking about Allu Arjun’s connection to the case, Varun said, "Har cheez ek actor apne par nahi le sakta hai. We can tell people around us. Jo hadhsa hua hai vo bohot dardnak hai, and I send my condolences, but at the same time blame mein sirf ek insaan par nahi dal sakta."

What Allu Arjun Said About the Tragic Incident

On December 6, Allu Arjun announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased's family and expressed that he was "deeply heartbroken." The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and provide every possible form of support. He also promised to cover the medical expenses of a boy who remains in critical condition following the incident.

"Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," Allu Arjun wrote on social media platform X.

Recently, at the success meet of the film, Allu Arjun addressed the issue once again. He said, "The incident that took place in the Sandhya Theatre is very unfortunate... I’m shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn’t process it psychologically—it took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news. Sukumar sir also got extremely emotional. I will personally meet them later. We will always be there and try to support the family."