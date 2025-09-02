Bereaved Allu Arjun, who recently lost his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, has resumed the 30-day shoot of his next with Atlee, according to sources. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set to join in November

Atlee and Allu Arjun; (right) Deepika Padukone

Two days after his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away, actor Allu Arjun returned to Mumbai on September 1 to resume work on Atlee’s sci-fi film, the working title of which is AA22xA6. mid-day has learnt that on Monday, the actor began shooting at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri, thus ensuring the 30-day schedule was not delayed. A source from the unit told us, “Arjun lost his grandmother on Saturday, August 30. The star performed the rituals and rushed back to Mumbai. The call sheets for this block were fixed months in advance, involving hundreds of technicians and actors, and he didn’t want to waste the crew’s time or cause delays.” In the ongoing leg, Atlee plans to film some crucial action sequences that will entail VFX and some dialogue-driven confrontations. “International stunt coordinators are supervising the sequences and large-scale sets have been built for the same. Pushing things by even a few days would have led to additional costs.”

With this schedule expected to be wrapped up by September-end, we’ve heard Deepika Padukone will face the camera for the film in November. The source added, “Her portions, which will be action-centric, will be shot across India and overseas.”

AA22xA6 also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.