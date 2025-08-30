Breaking News
Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam passes away; Pushpa 2 star devastated, Ram Charan cancels shoot

Updated on: 30 August,2025 01:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, has passed away at the age of 94. Following her demise, her family, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi and more, are heading home to pay their last respects

Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam passes away; Pushpa 2 star devastated, Ram Charan cancels shoot

Allu Arjun and gradmother Allu Kanakaratnam

The Telugu film industry received the heartbreaking news of the passing away of Allu Kanakaratnam, the wife of legendary actor and Padma Shri awardee Allu Ramalingaiah. Kanakaratnam passed away early on Saturday morning at the age of 94. She had been residing with her grandson, popular actor Allu Arjun, at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.

Allu Kanakaratnam passes away



Kanakaratnam is survived by her children, including renowned producer Allu Aravind, and Kondella Surekha, along with several grandchildren including star actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Her final rites are expected to take place this afternoon at Kokapet. The body has been kept at Allu Aravind’s residence from 9 AM for friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their last respects.


Kanakaratnam had been hospitalised in Hyderabad earlier this March. She last appeared publicly in 2022 during the centenary celebrations of her husband Allu Ramalingaiah, wherein she was brought on stage in a wheelchair. She was known for her keen interest in cinema, and she often listened to story narrations for her grandson. Interestingly, she had personally approved Allu Arjun’s Race Gurram, expressing special delight at its Brahmanandam comedy track.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan cancel commitments

As per a Glute report, Allu Arjun was in Mumbai at the time of his grandmother’s demise. Upon hearing the sad news, he has cancelled his commitments to rush back to Hyderabad. He seemed devastated by the news. Similarly, Ram Charan was in Mysore shooting for director Buchi Babu Sana’s next movie Peddi. He has reportedly cancelled the shooting of the film to rush back to Hyderabad to attend the last rites of Allu Kanakaratnam on Saturday.

Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, who are in Vizag for a public event, are expected to visit the family tomorrow to offer their condolences. Meanwhile,  Kanakaratnam 's son-in-law, megastar Chiranjeevi, expressed his grief on X, saying, "The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that their sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti." According to reports, he is personally overseeing the arrangements and formalities of the final rites.

