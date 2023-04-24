Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza attend Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's baby shower, see pics

RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is pregnant with their first child. Their baby shower in Hyderabad was attended by stars like Allu Arjun and Sania Mirza.

Fans of Ram Charan are excited for superstar and his wife Upasana Konidela as they eagerly wait for the new addition to their family. Upasana is pregnant with her first child and her baby shower was held recently. Much to the delight of their fans, superstar Allu Arjun attended the baby shower to congratulate the couple. Photos and videos of the Pushpa star at the event are trending on social media.

Upasana, who is in the third trimester, celebrated the special occasion with her girlfriends and close family members. Allu Arjun, who is a close friend of Ram Charan and Upasana, shared a picture on Instagram with the mommy-to-be and sent his love and best wishes. In the photo, Upasana is seen wearing a sequinned pink dress and smiling at the camera, while Allu Arjun sports a black shirt with black pants. Allu Arjun captioned the picture, "RC Life. So happy for my sweetest Upsi." One can see lots of balloons in the background, which is typical of a baby shower.

The picture garnered a lot of attention and love from the fans and followers of both actors.

Upasana's baby shower was attended by her close friends and family members, including Ram Charan's sisters Sushmitha and Sreeja Kalyan. Singer Kanika kapoor and former badminton player Sania Mirza were also at the bash. Kanika shared photos and videos from the do in her Instagram stories.



Ram Charan and Upasana, who have been married for 10 years, announced their pregnancy in December 2022. Earlier, the couple had celebrated their baby shower in Dubai, which was attended by close friends and family who flew in from around the world to celebrate the couple. The do was hosted by Upasana's sisters, Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy.

Throughout her pregnancy, Upasana has maintained her unwavering commitment to philanthropy and corporate wellness as the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals and Founder of URLife, tirelessly working to create a positive impact in society. She has also been by Ram Charan's side wherever the 'RRR' star went to promote the movie in the run-up to the Oscars. The S.S. Rajamouli directorial created history by becoming the first Indian movie to win an Oscar for Best Original Song in March this year.