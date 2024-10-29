Allu Arjun took to social media to share a picture of his kids- Arha and Ayaan - posing in their Halloween costumes. However, he makes a keen observation

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan gives a Pushpa twist to his Halloween costume

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's son Ayaan seems to have taken inspiration from his dad's popular character Pushpa Raj for this Halloween. On Tuesday, the superstar took to the Stories section of his Instagram account and shared a picture of his kids, his son Ayaan and daughter Arha in their Halloween costume. While Ayaan was not exaclly dressed like Pushpa Raj, but he sure took a prop that is associated with the character from the film. Sharing the adorable picture of his kids, Allu Arjun also posed a question for his son.

Allu Arjun shared the picture and wrote, “Ayaan, when did you take my axe from my shoot?”. Allu was referring to the axe wielded by his titular character in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. While Ayaan was dressed as a serial killer with a mask, Arha was seen wearing a cloak. Allu Arjun is extremely attached to his kids and often shares pictures and videos with them on social media.

Allu Arjun gears up for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. He was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021. The film directed by Sukumar will take the story forward and will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film is now set to release on December 5 in cinemas, a day ahead of the release of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’. 'Chhava', directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

As for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, the buzz is quite high for the film which is the sequel to the 2021 runaway hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.