Allu Arjun wishes his ‘brother’ David Warner on his 38th birthday

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On Sunday, Allu Arjun took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of David Warner. He wrote on the picture, “Many many happy returns of the day to my brother”

Allu Arjun. Pictures Courtesy/Instagram account

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, has shared birthday wishes for the Australian cricketer David Warner.
 
On Sunday, Allu took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of David. He wrote on the picture, “Many many happy returns of the day to my brother”.


David Warner. Picture Courtesy/Allu Arjun`s Instagram accountDavid Warner. Picture Courtesy/Allu Arjun's Instagram account


David is known as one of the most entertaining cricketers and is known for his hilarious videos in which he swaps his face using filters over the songs of film stars. He also performed the ‘Srivalli’ hook-step from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.


Meanwhile, Allu is geared up for the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The film is now set to release on December 5 in cinemas, a day ahead of the release of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’.

'Chhava', directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

As for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, the buzz is quite high for the film which is the sequel to the 2021 runaway hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.

Allu capitalised on the audience and his fandom that he built over the years owing to the Hindi dub of his film on satellite.

