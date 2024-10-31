Breaking News
Updated on: 31 October,2024 12:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, the Tamil action-drama also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami in pivotal roles

Vettaiyan still

Prime Video , India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announced the global streaming premiere of the Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan, premiering on November 8. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, the superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami in pivotal roles. Vettaiyan is available to stream on Prime Video in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, from November 8. The action drama marks the latest addition to the Prime membership. 


Vettaiyan follows the gripping journey of SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a maverick police officer renowned for his uncompromising approach to investigation and police justice. Following a failed operation that results in the tragic loss of an innocent life, Athiyan is forced to confront the repercussions of his ruthless methods. As Athiyan navigates a tangled web of criminal activities and internal conflicts, he faces a profound moral dilemma, redefining his beliefs about justice and redemption.


Mid-day's review of Vettaiyan


An excerpt from Mid-day's Mayank Shekhar's review of the film reads, "Vettaiyan is a semi-angry polemic. Strong strains of which you inevitably experience in a section of Tamil commercial cinema, with directors like Pa. Ranjith, or Vetrimaaran, furthermore the patron saints. 

That’s a reason you had Shah Rukh Khan passionately lecture mass audiences on the importance of the vote, before the election year, in Atlee’s Jawan (2023)—the hero even flashing his palm on the screen, as an electoral symbol for the importance of the Opposition!

Hindi viewers were visibly surprised. It’s commonplace in Tamil Nadu, where pictures = politics. Also, a reason, Jawan > Pathaan. Which is separate from propaganda, that’s like porn—you just know it, when you 
see one.

Audiences go in for the star, still. How many are there in Vettaiyan? Easily the most sparkling constellation, between their languages: Rajinikanth (Tamil), Bachchan (Hindi), Faasil (Malayalam), Daggubati (Telugu)."

About Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya’s film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and received mixed reviews. 'Lal Salaam' stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth appearing in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.

Amitabh, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future, also starring Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

