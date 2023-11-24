Breaking News
Updated on: 25 November,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Angad, who makes a cameo in Nani’s upcoming film Hi Nanna, says he struggled to perfect his Telugu dialogues

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi acknowledges that he couldn’t have asked for a better project for his Telugu debut than Hi Nanna. The opportunity to share screen space with Telugu superstar Nani was enough reason for him to say yes to the cameo. “Collaborating with a versatile actor like Nani was a great experience. He is humble and a much-loved [actor],” shares Bedi, whose first look from the film was recently released.


Directed by Shouryuv and also starring Mrunal Thakur, the drama delves into the beautiful bond between a single father and his daughter. Thrilled as Bedi was about foraying into Telugu cinema, he admits he struggled with his dialogues. “I would write the dialogue in English, understand the emotion behind it, and then attempt the line with the help of a translator. It was a study to understand pronunciation. I started with basic greetings and moved on to doing full scenes. At any point on the set, I had AirPods plugged in as I listened to the notes on how to say dialogues correctly.” Reuniting with Thakur after Lust Stories 2 was another source of joy. “Teaming up with Mrunal for the second time adds a special touch to the project,” smiles the actor.


 


