Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Angad Bedi: Balki sir has a knack for telling human stories

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sharing a sneak peek into Ghoomer, Angad says Balki has woven a moving romantic track into Saiyami-led sports drama

A still from the film

A still from the film

Angad Bedi: Balki sir has a knack for telling human stories
After featuring in R Balki’s segment in the recent Lust Stories 2, Angad Bedi has reunited with the filmmaker for Ghoomer. The actor plays the love interest of the protagonist, essayed by Saiyami Kher, in the film that also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhishek Bachchan. mid-day has brought you a sneak peek from one of the songs that sees Bedi and Kher shaking a leg together. 


R BalkiR Balki


While Ghoomer, at its heart, is the triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson who pursues her passion, Bedi says that the director has wonderfully woven a love story into the narrative. “Balki sir has a knack for telling human stories, unlike any other filmmaker. He invests in writing layered characters, ones who are in sync with real life. My character is paired with Saiyami, and we have an endearing love story in this drama,” says Bedi. Kher plays a cricketer in the movie, with Bachchan as her coach and Azmi as her cricket-obsessed grandmother.


