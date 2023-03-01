Saiyami Kher is prepping for the long haul!

Her prep to participate in the Iron Man hit pause after the pandemic struck in 2020. Three years later, Saiyami is ready to take on the mammoth challenge again. She tells us how

In a matter of days, Saiyami Kher will undertake one of the toughest challenges of her journey in physical fitness. And though this would be her first attempt, this isn’t the first time the actor has prepped for the Iron Man challenge, comprising a 1.9 kilometre swim, followed by a 90 kilometre cycling bout, and culminating with a 21 kilometre run, to be executed within a stipulated time limit.

It was in 2020 that she was first set to take part in the challenge, having also made significant headway with her preparation. That was, of course, until the pandemic struck. “[At the time] when I was training, the conditions were much better. [Now], there is so much pollution in our city, that after you step out to exercise, you come back having developed a cough. Doctors too advise against running outdoors. So, it gets difficult to train,” says the actor, who now runs on her treadmill, and aims to increase the distance she covers by 10 per cent, each week.

Get Ready

“Ever since I finished my first full marathon in 2017, it was my dream to do the Iron Man,” says the actor, who completed her 15th half-marathon this year. “I’ve participated in Delhi, and Berlin too. So, I have participated in different parts of the world.” Though the half-Iron Man also takes place in Goa in November, New Zealand was her preferred location since it is a “beautiful country, the air is clean, and the route is simpler”.

Set goals

Kher’s weekly routine involves executing one or two of the three forms. This will entail three running sessions, two swimming sessions, and four cycling sessions. “Once a week, I execute the brick-workout, which involves all three forms. This is usually done on Sundays. I consider it a blessing that my parents live in Nashik. I head there when I get a couple of days off. The roads are nicer, and there is less pollution and traffic. I swim in the lake, which is essential, since, at the event, I will be swimming in Lake Taupo in New Zealand. Swimming in a pool is different from swimming in a lake.”

Strength training, she admits, continues to find a place in her regimen. “No training routine is complete without it. I try to get two sessions in every week. I also practice yoga to keep injuries at bay. Also, flexibility work is imperative, and should not be ignored, regardless of which training pattern one adopts.”

On the Go

Kher doesn’t intend to stop at the Iron Man alone. Goal-setting, she says, is the mental fuel that keeps her going, both as an athlete and an actor. “For me, running the half-marathon earlier this year, or participating in the Iron Man, brings a sense of achievement. It’s not comparable to any other feeling. Actors like me live with insecurities. We are dependent on people, and need people’s validation. We are dependent on someone else for our next project. So, there is always this period of waiting, which can get exhausting. On the other hand, you have a lot more control on your achievements when you participate in races. The sense of accomplishment you get when you cross the finish line is truly unparalleled.”

Half Iron Man:

1.9k Swim

90k Cycling

21k Run

Saiyami on her diet

I don’t drink alcohol, and never have in my life. So, that helps in training and recovery. I’ve reduced my sugar-intake, and pick jaggery instead. My breakfast comprises three to four eggs with toast, and some fruit. For lunch, I have a couple of bhakri rotis, with dal, and vegetables. Dinner comprises grilled-chicken or grilled-fish, and some salad. I eat home-made food, and consume a lot of fruits. When I crave for ice-cream or sugar, I may go for it. Since my caloric burn is high, I don’t mind indulging.

Other celebrities who’ve been part of triathlons

Can’t have enough

Milind Soman has completed at least five triathlons. Apart from the Iron Man challenge (3.86 km swim, 180.25 km bicycle ride and

42.20 km run) in 2015, he has also complete the Ultraman, which comprised a 10 km swim, 424 km bike ride and 84 km run. Soman, like Saiyami spent a fair share of his childhood indulging in athletic activities, which he says, kept him in good stead.

Full-stack achiever?

Shark Tank India mentor Vineeta Singh and her husband were reported to be the first Indian couple to complete the Iron Man race together. Singh often speaks of the importance of physical fitness in her life, and says it has contributed to her success as an entrepreneur. Apart from the Iron Man, she has completed Comrades ultramarathons, which are 89-kilometre runs.

A dream

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had often shared his plans of ticking off 150 wishes from his bucketlist, the third of which was the Iron Man challenge. Sharing videos of his physical fitness routine, he had also alluded to the fact that he had been prepping for the feat, and planned to share updates.