Saiyami Kher to play a para athlete in R Balki's Ghoomer

Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher will soon be seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer, an emotional and inspiring sports drama. Saiyami plays the role of a para athlete, cricket prodigy. Although she grew up playing cricket, this role was especially challenging since she had the role of a para athlete, something she had to work hard to get into the character of.

Saiyami says, “I play the role of a left-handed bowler in Ghoomer and, for me, in real life, I am a right-handed player. I could never actually step into the shoes of a real life para athlete, but even small hurdles I had to overcome being an athlete myself, reminded me of things we take for granted. Preparing and filming for Ghoomer opened my eyes in a way that I never thought would happen going into it. It was a physically and emotionally challenging time, but my struggles were minuscule when compared to those heroes who make our country proud by participating in so many sports as para athletes”.

Ghoomer, which is expected to release in 2023 is a movie about a sports prodigy and also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Abhishek plays her coach and Angad Bedi plays her love interest in the movie. The film, which is currently in the post production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

Saiyami’s upcoming projects Ghoomer and Agni are worlds apart, yet a common thread binds them. Both movies are a celebration of the human spirit. R Balki’s Ghoomer, which sees her play a specially-abled cricketer, is based on the inspiring story of the late shooter Károly Takács. He practiced the sport with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured, and went on to win two Olympic gold medals. Similarly, Rahul Dholakia’s Agni pays a tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to save people.