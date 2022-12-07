×
Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Saiyami Kher opens up about her role in Faadu A Love Story

Saiyami Kher opens up about her role in 'Faadu: A Love Story'

Updated on: 07 December,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

'Faadu A Love Story' is written by Saumya Joshi and also stars Pavail Gulati. It is directed by critically acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Saiyami Kher opens up about her role in 'Faadu: A Love Story'

Saiyami Kher. Pic/Yogen Shah


After enthralling audience with her performance in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', actor Saiyami Kher will be seen showcasing her acting skills in 'Faadu A Love Story'.


Talking about her character, Saiyami said, "Manjiri is a simple girl who loves simple things in life. While we portray a character who is so different from us, we take a lot from our personal experiences. For example, Manjiri loves poetry and so do I. I feel poetry gives a deeper meaning to life. Gulzar Saabs work is something I absolutely love reading. My bond with him goes back to my first film. I also always make sure I go hear him whenever he has live shows ."



'Faadu A Love Story' is written by Saumya Joshi and also stars Pavail Gulati. It is directed by critically acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.


The web series is scheduled to release on Sony Liv on December 9. 

Also Read: Saiyami Kher runs, cycles to and from sets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
saiyami kher Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK