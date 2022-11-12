×
Saiyami Kher recalls shooting for 'Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2'

Updated on: 12 November,2022 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma. The show is a psychological thriller which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles

Saiyami Kher. Pic/Yogen Shah


Saiyami Kher is being lauded for her role in the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.


Recalling working on the project, Saiyami said, "The attempt to make what you are working on better and Mayank and the writer had made life even better. I become quite emotionally tied to my character or the project I am working on in the majority of the projects we have completed. It feels like ohh the film is over you can't go back to the character and to the world again. Breathe is the franchise where you can go back to the character specially you have liked it. Every character has a deeper side. The characters had many layers, but in the second season, Mayank added more layers on top of them, twisting and complicating the story even further. I simply hope the audience like it."


Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma. The show is a psychological thriller which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles.

The show is currently streaming on Prime Video. 

