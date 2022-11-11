Rakul Preet Singh has 5 back to back releases in a year

Rakul Preet Singh who made her Bollywood debut in 2014, has in the span of her 8 year career steadily but surely made her mark as one of the most bankable and dependable female stars
From a scientist, a pilot, a teacher, a doctor to a police officer, Rakul took on distinct characters that showcased her true versatility and potential as an artist. The actress also has the innate ability to not let her gorgeous looks get in the way of her portrayals and was praised by the critics and the audience alike for every performance this year.
While everyone is speaking about the wave of Pan-India films, Rakul Preet Singh was also among the first to be a successful Pan-India star juggling between Hindi and South industries for several years. The actress is all set to continue her dream run and has an exciting slate of films ahead including ‘Chhatriwali’ amongst other unannounced projects.