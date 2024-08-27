Anjali Ameer recalls Suraj Venjaramoodu asked her about transgender pleasure during the shoot of Peranbu that starred Mammootty in the lead. The question left her angry and she reported it to Mammootty

Ever since the Hema Committee report went public, shocking details of sexual harassment against men in the film industry has come to the forefront. While the names in the report were not allowed to be made public, some artists are now coming forward and recalling harrowing expericnes. The latest t open p about an incident is transgender actress Anjali Ameer. She revealed that actor Suraj Venjaramoodu asked her an objectionable question about her sexuality which left the actress angry.

Talking to Mathrubhumi, Anjali said hat it was during the shoot of the Mammootty-starrer 'Peranbu' that the conversation transpired. "I had not faced any traumatic experiences until Suraj Venjaramoodu asked me if transgender people feel the same pleasure as women. I am strong person, but this question made me angry," she said.

Anjali said that she warned Suraj about talking to her in such a manner. She then went and reported the incident to Mammootty and the director of the film, 'Peranbu'. After it was reported, Suraj apologised to Anjali. " "He never spoke to me in that manner again, which I appreciate," Anjali stated.

Anjali further said that she usually keeps to herself and does not attend film parties and other informal events. She said that she has so far managed to protect herself from the predators in the Malayalam film industry.

What is the Hema Committee and why was it formed?

The committee was established in 2018 to investigate sexual harassment allegations within the Malayalam film industry, following the sexual assault case of a prominent actress in October 2017. The idea behind setting up the committee was to examine multiple sexual harassment complaints and to recommend actions against such wrongdoings.

The committee, chaired by retired Justice K. Hema, included a diverse panel of industry professionals.

The aftermath of Hema Committee report:

Ever since the explosive Hema Committee report came out last Monday, two film personalities have quit the posts that they held while many more powerful AMMA members also have been named by their alleged victims. AMMA General Secretary Siddique and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman and film icon Ranjith quit their posts after two different actresses accused them of misbehaving with them.

The others whose names have been named tormentors include actor-turned-CPI-M legislator Mukesh, senior actors Maniyan Pillai Raju, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Baburaj, and director Tulasidas.