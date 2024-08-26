Prithviraj Sukumaran who is an actor, producer and director working in the Malayalam film industry has reacted to the sexual harassment incidents in the industry as revealed by the Hema Committee report

The Hema Committee report's findings has left the Malayalam film industry in shock. While the report was submitted to the Kerala government in 2019, the content of the same was made public only last week following an order by the Kerala High Court. However, the court also demanded that no names be revealed. Post the report went public, shocking details of sexual harassment against female artists in the Malayalam film industry surfaced.

Prithviraj demands strong probe and action:

Three-time Kerala State Film Best Actor award winner Prithviraj minced no words on Monday as he categorically sought a probe into the findings of the Hema Committee report on the conditions and sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry and "strong" action against the wrongdoers while observing that there have been lapses by the Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes (AMMA). "How it will affect, I do not know and if it has to affect, it should. There should be a proper probe into the report and if the allegations against someone are proven right, very strong action should be there and at the same time, if proven wrong, the same strong action should be made against those who raised it," he said.

Admits to lapses in AMMA:

Prithviraj was asked if the contents of the report left him surprised. He said, "Why should I be surprised as I was one of the first persons to have deposed before the Committee? Like you (media), I am also waiting to know what’s going to happen."

He candidly said that there have been lapses on the part of AMMA and that strong action should have been taken in the past.

The report had also mentioned the presence of power lobby in the industry dominated by men. "Just because I say that I have not been affected by the power group, that doesn’t mean it’s not there and if such a group exists, I will say that such a thing should not happen," he said commenting on the same.

"My take is in all organisations there should be a female representative in the top post," Prithviraj added. He made it clear that in the best interest of everything, if an allegation surfaces against anyone, it is better that such people step down from posts that they occupy.

When it was pointed out how a talented actress like Parvathy was kept out, he shot back: "Before that happened, it was me who had to suffer it."

The aftermath of Hema Committee report:

Ever since the explosive Hema Committee report came out last Monday, two film personalities have quit the posts that they held while many more powerful AMMA members also have been named by their alleged victims. AMMA General Secretary Siddique and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman and film icon Ranjith quit their posts after two different actresses accused them of misbehaving with them.

The others whose names have been named tormentors include actor-turned-CPI-M legislator Mukesh, senior actors Maniyan Pillai Raju, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Baburaj, and director Tulasidas.