The much-awaited pan-India action drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience. Following the exciting announcement of Mrunal Thakur as the film’s leading lady, the makers have now revealed another major addition to the cast. Acclaimed director and actor Anurag Kashyap has joined the project in a powerful role, portraying a fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee with zero tolerance for corruption. Sharp-minded, witty, and sarcastic, his character adds depth to a gripping narrative filled with action, emotion, and drama.

Building anticipation, the team has also unveiled a striking new poster that intensifies the film’s gritty, action-packed appeal. Dacoit follows the journey of an enraged convict seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to trap her, the story unfolds into an emotionally charged saga of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Anurag Kashyap on playing police officer

Expressing his excitement about joining the film, Anurag Kashyap shared, “Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging. The conundrum of duty versus dharma, and carrying out his job with a dry sense of humor, is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages—shooting in both Hindi and Telugu. Achieving the same impact in both languages is the real challenge, but it’s something I am thoroughly enjoying.”

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, this ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with the story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently, filming is underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra.

Anurag Kashyap is moving out of Mumbai

In a conversation with Hollywood Reporter India, Kashyap shared how the ‘joy of filmmaking is sucked out,’ he said, “Because now it comes at a cost. Which makes my producer start thinking about profits and margins. Right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about how do we sell it. So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That’s why I want to move out. Literally, next year I am moving out of Mumbai. I am going to the South. Because I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die out as an old man.”