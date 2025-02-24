Starring renowned actor Manju Warrier, Vishak Nair, of Aanandam and 'Emergency fame, and Gayathri Ashok, the found-footage mystery had released to widespread acclaim in Kerala last year.

It marks the directorial debut of Saiju Sreedharan, who has worked as an editor on the National Award-winning Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2026) as well as acclaimed titles like Kumbalangi Nights (2019) and Anweshippin Kandethum (2024).

"I saw the Malayalam version of 'Footage' and it stayed with me," Kashyap said about the thriller, which follows a curious couple whose investigation of a secretive individual leads them to an isolated island, where they embark on an exhilarating adventure.

"It makes you wonder how they pulled it off in those circumstances and told the story from two perspectives to complete it. It's exciting to see young filmmakers from the Malayalam film industry not restricting themselves to a genre, style, or technique but breaking stereotypes to find new ways of telling stories. I really felt the Hindi audience should also give this film a go," Kashyap further said.

Working on Footage was a "true teamwork" experience for Warrier, who said, "The found footage format allowed the film to unfold through the characters' own video recordings, making for a unique and immersive experience. It was immensely challenging and thrilling at the same time."

For Sreedharan, creating a found footage film was an achievement for the entire team. He thanked Kashyap for putting his might behind the movie.

"We are deeply grateful to Anurag Kashyap sir and Cinepolis for their support in bringing our film to Hindi audiences. This wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our incredible cast and crew."

According to the official synopsis, Footage is a story of Vishak and Gayatri, a couple known for their captivating YouTube vlogs exploring peculiar mysteries. Trapped indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, they become intrigued by the story of their maid's mute employer who resides in the same complex.

Recently, Kashyap also backed Natesh Hegde's Vagachipani (Tiger’s Pond in Kannada), which was the first Kannada film to screen at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this month.

Footage is produced by Movie Bucket. The film's Hindi version, with Cinepolis as the release partner, will be distributed by the boutique production & distribution company, Flip Films, which backed Tiger’s Pond recently, and had released Kastoori and Eeb Allay Ooo earlier.