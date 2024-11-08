Anushka Shetty announced her much-awaited Malayalam debut in the upcoming film Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer with Jayasurya Jayan, directed by Rojin Thomas

Anushka Shetty. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article On Anushka Shetty's birthday, makers of 'Kathanar-The Wild Sorcerer' unveil first look x 00:00

Anushka Shetty, who turns 43 today, surprised her fans by announcing her much-awaited Malayalam debut in the upcoming film Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas. The film also stars Jayasurya Jayan in the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday, the makers of the film released a teaser introducing Anushka's character, Nila, a weaver. The teaser begins with intriguing visuals of threads on a weaving machine, eventually revealing a glimpse of Anushka in her role.

The announcement came with a special birthday message for the actress, reading, "Wishing a magical birthday to our dear Anushka Shetty! We are excited to reveal her captivating character in 'KATHANAR - The Wild Sorcerer,' which marks her grand entry into Malayalam cinema. Magic awaits!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sree Gokulam Movies (@sreegokulammoviesofficial)

'Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerers' is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies. Along with Anushka and Jayasurya, the film also stars Prabhu Deva and Vineeth in crucial roles.

Apart from her Malayalam debut, Anushka is also working on 'Ghaati', directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

To celebrate her birthday, the makers of Ghaati shared a powerful first-look poster of Anushka on X (formerly Twitter), showing her smoking a pipe with intense expressions.

The poster features the tagline, "Victim, criminal, legend," and the caption read, Wishing 'The Queen' #AnushkaShetty a very Happy Birthday #GhaatiGlimpse Video today at 4.05 PM In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."

This marks Anushka's second collaboration with director Krish after their successful 2010 film Vedam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever