A.R. Rahman's son Ameen escapes 'major accident' during song recording

Updated on: 05 March,2023 09:55 PM IST  |  mumbai
IANS |

Music composer and singer A.R. Rahman's son, A.R. Ameen escaped a freak accident three days ago which still traumatises him. Ameen in a social media post shared that the accident occurred in the set where music was being played

A.R. Ameen


Music composer and singer A.R. Rahman's son, A.R. Ameen escaped a freak accident three days ago which still traumatises him. Ameen in a social media post shared that the accident occurred in the set where music was being played.


In the post, Ameen said that chandeliers, lights and other objects fell from the top while he was performing. He posted that he was unharmed and perfectly all right, but traumatised by the incident.



He thanked God for keeping him safe. Ameen wrote: "I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, my family, well wishers and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today.

"Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing before the camera."

The post further read: "... the whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was still in the middle of the spot. If I were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell shocked and not able to recover from the trauma."

A.R. Ameen is a playback singer and made his debut in the Tamil movie 'O Kadhal KNmani'. He has sung in several movies since then.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

