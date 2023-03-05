Watch exclusive video! Kavita Krishnamurti: I'm sure Kumar Sanu got paid much more

Kavita Krishnamurti discusses pay parity in the music industry

Kavita Krishnamurthi with Kumar Sanu and Shaan

Legendary singer and Padma Shri awardee Kavita Krishnamurti joins mid-day.com's Women's Day celebrations. Watch her perform 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and share memories of working with the iconic Lata Mangeshkar as a newcomer. She also shares anecdotes from some of her biggest hits, discusses pay parity and competition with other singers like Alka Yagnik and Anuradha Paudwal.

When asked about pay parity in the music industry, Krishnamurti said, "I'm sure Kumar Sanu got more than us, he was a superstar in the 90s. He got double my payment but it never worried me because I never had to buy a Gucci or Mercedes. I never bothered about whether Anuradha or Alka got paid more than me, they may be richer than me but I am happy as I am."

Speaking about competition with other leading women singers of her time, Krishnamurti said, "One of the most memorable songs that I did with two ladies, was Anuradha, Alka and myself 'Thare Vaste Re Dhola.' from 'Batwara.' Anuradhji had a different antra, so did I and Alka had a more folkish antra. It was a Laxmikant-Pyarelal composition for JP Dutta's film. There were 3 mics and all of us sang live. I enjoyed the fellow feeling we had, each one of us were in that single studio, in one corner trying to learn our lines, till the take was announced."

Find out which are her favourite songs for leading ladies like Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and much more. Watch video to know more! Don't miss out on a special 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' performance for viewers of mid-day.com and let us know which songs are your favourite.

