Women's Day Exclusive! Kavita Krishnamurthi puts up a special performance on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Kavita Krishnamurthi joined mid-day.com's 'Women's Day' special

Kavita Krishnamurthi

Legendary singer and Padma Shri awardee Kavita Krishnamurti joins mid-day.com's Women's Day celebrations. Watch her perform 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and share memories of working with the iconic Lata Mangeshkar as a newcomer besides legends like Hemant Kumar and Manna De. She also shares anecdotes from some of her biggest hits, discusses pay parity in the music industry and competition with other singers like Alka Yagnik and Anuradha Paudwal.

Sharing her journey as a newcomer in the industry Krishnamurti recalled, "I was born and brought up in Delhi but I had a Bengali aunt who was very passionate about music. She saw me winning a few prizes and she was convinced I had a voice that fits playback. She brought me to Bombay and was ready to struggle. I was young and not sure of what I wanted to do in life because my father was a government servant in the ministry of education so I thought I will be in the Indian foreign services or a civil services. I don't come from a musical background but she was convinced I could do it. Her point of contact was Hema Malini's mother Mrs Jaya Chakravarthy who was a friend."

Soon enough, Krishnamurti's talent and passion for music was noticed and she got her first break with none other than the doyenne of Indian music, Lata Mangeshkar. Krishnamurti said, "Hemant Kumarji's whose daughter was my classmate heard me sing and one thing led to another, it was a big thing to sing with someone like him." She went on to say that one day she got a call to bunk college and come to Raj Kamal studios the next day. In what came as a huge surprise she found out she would be singing with none other than Lata Mamgeshkar that day."

What happened next? Watch video to find out!

Also Read: Exclusive! Anuradha Paudwal on Bhupinder Singh: My memories date back to when I was 12-years-old