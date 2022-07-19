Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
Maharashtra bus not over-speeding at time of accident in MP; probe ordered to find out cause: MSRTC
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Exclusive Anuradha Paudwal on Bhupinder Singh My memories date back to when I was 12 years old

Exclusive! Anuradha Paudwal on Bhupinder Singh: My memories date back to when I was 12-years-old

Updated on: 19 July,2022 02:58 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The veteran singer pays tribute to the late Bhupinder Singh

Exclusive! Anuradha Paudwal on Bhupinder Singh: My memories date back to when I was 12-years-old

Anuradha Paudwal


Singer Bhupinder Singh, passed away at 82 on Monday. The voice behind several iconic Bollywood numbers, Anuradha Paudwal paid tribute to Bhupinder Singh in a conversation with mid-day.com.

She recalled, “Truly an artiste with an amazing voice! A very simple and down to earth human being. My memories date back to when I was only 12-years-old and had to perform at the Hindustan Lever annual function. With no musicians with me, I innocently approached Bhupiji and requested him to play with me and he sweetly obliged! Never did I ever dream that someday I would sing one of the most beautiful duets with him in Jaidevji's music direction ‘Zindagi Zindagi mere ghar aana' featuring Sharmila Tagore and Uttam Kumar (Dooriyan, 1979). Hard to believe he is no more. Om shanti."




Their other collaborations include 'Zindagi mein jab tumhare gham nahin the' (Dooriyan), 'Ab tum ho hamare ' (Saahas, 1979), 'Yeh paude yeh patte' (Ek Baar Phir,1980) among  many others.


Also Read: Exclusive! Lalit Pandit on Bhupinder Singh: He had sung for me in my very first film

indian music sharmila tagore bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK