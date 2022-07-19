Exclusive! Anuradha Paudwal on Bhupinder Singh: My memories date back to when I was 12-years-old

The veteran singer pays tribute to the late Bhupinder Singh

Anuradha Paudwal

Singer Bhupinder Singh, passed away at 82 on Monday. The voice behind several iconic Bollywood numbers, Anuradha Paudwal paid tribute to Bhupinder Singh in a conversation with mid-day.com.

She recalled, “Truly an artiste with an amazing voice! A very simple and down to earth human being. My memories date back to when I was only 12-years-old and had to perform at the Hindustan Lever annual function. With no musicians with me, I innocently approached Bhupiji and requested him to play with me and he sweetly obliged! Never did I ever dream that someday I would sing one of the most beautiful duets with him in Jaidevji's music direction ‘Zindagi Zindagi mere ghar aana' featuring Sharmila Tagore and Uttam Kumar (Dooriyan, 1979). Hard to believe he is no more. Om shanti."

Their other collaborations include 'Zindagi mein jab tumhare gham nahin the' (Dooriyan), 'Ab tum ho hamare ' (Saahas, 1979), 'Yeh paude yeh patte' (Ek Baar Phir,1980) among many others.

Also Read: Exclusive! Lalit Pandit on Bhupinder Singh: He had sung for me in my very first film