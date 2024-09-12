Malayalam megastar Mohanlal, Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram, and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar lent their legendary voices to 'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas's 'ARM' in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, respectively.

Tovino Thomas, who became a favorite among audiences through the movie 'Minnal Murali', is appearing in three different roles —Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan in 'ARM'. 'ARM' – a Pan-India fantasy film. Directed by debutant Jithiin Lal and produced by Listin Stephen under the banners Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures, with Dr. Zakaria Thomas, 'ARM' is being made entirely in 3D and stands as one of the highest-budget films in the history of Malayalam cinema.

The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on September 12, carrying immense buzz. The trailer has been a huge hit across all languages. To elevate expectations and hype even further, the makers announced a special update today. Malayalam Megastar Mohanlal has lent his iconic voice as the Cosmic Creator in the film. Versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram has provided his voice for the Tamil version, and Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar has lent his remarkable voice for the Kannada version.

Their legendary voices have added a whole new dimension to the film, providing a significant boost to a movie that already promises a visual feast on the big screen in 3D. The film promises perfect blend of action, emotion, and a fantasy element. Tovino Thomas will appear in three distinct roles: Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan. Prestigious Mythri Movie Distributors releasing the film in Telugu. After winning great acclaim for movies like "Kaan" and "Chithha," Dibu Nainan Thomas has composed the music for "ARM."

Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi, who have gained attention through Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, play the female leads in the movie. Basil Joseph, Jagadeesh, Harish Uthaman, Harish Peradi, Kabir Singh, Pramod Shetty, and Rohini also appear in significant roles. The screenplay for the movie is written by Sujith Nambiar. Jomon T. John, who started in Malayalam cinema and has now reached Bollywood, handles the cinematography for "ARM." The editing is done by Shameer Muhammed.

The co-producer is Justin Stephen, and the executive producers are Naveen P. Thomas and Prince Paul. Additional screenplay credits go to Deepu Pradeep. The film stunts coordinated by Vikram Moore and Phoenix Prabhu of "Kantara" fame. The film will be distributed by major industry players, with Hombale Films handling the Kannada release, Mythri Movie Distributors for Telugu, and Anil Thadani for Hindi, ensuring a grand release across multiple languages on September 12th.