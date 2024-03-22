Breaking News
ARRPD6: AR Rahman and Prabhudeva set to collaborate after 25 years

Updated on: 22 March,2024 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

AR Rahman and Prabhudeva have announced their collaboration for an upcoming film. While details of the film is currently under wrap, the cast has been announced

ARRPD6

Musician AR Rahman and filmmaker/dancer Prabhudeva is all set to collaborate ater 25 years. They are teaming up for a project that has been tentatively titled ARRPD6


Directed by debutant Manoj MS, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Dr Santhosh Jacob, Sushmitha Nayak, Motta Rajendran, Lollu Sabha Manohar, Singam Puli, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, and Redin Kingsley.


Prabhudeva announced with a brilliant poster. The poster had a dancing figure of a man minus the face and parts of the hand. Behind the man is an outline of AR Rahman. The words "together after 25 years' were written on the poster. 


Cinematographer Anoop Shylaja and editor Raymond Derick Crsta are part of the technical crew of the movie, which will soon go on floors.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Prabhudeva (@prabhudevaofficial)


The film is Behindwood’s first feature film production. The film is touted to be a dance musical. “The director’s unique vision is to make the theaters the happiest place for two hours, by celebrating music, dance, comedy and visuals. There will be no blood, gore or violence in any form in the movie. We are confident it will be a landmark movie in Indian cinema history,” said the film team in a release.

A R Rahman said, “A particular idea had been on my mind for quite some time, but I had set it aside. However, this project rediscovered it and captured my attention once again.” Talking about the project, Prabhu Deva said, “Excited to once again partner with the music dynamite that inspired choreographers.”

“The project aims to celebrate two iconic talents India has ever seen,” said director Manoj. The movie is going to be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. 

AR Rahman and Prabhudeva are masters of their respective crafts. Their last collaboration was in the 90s when they worked together on Rajiv Menon’s 1997 romantic musical Minsara Kanavu which marked Kajol’s debut in Tamil cinema. Their iconic songs Muqabla and Urvashi from the 1994 film Kadhalan were a massive success. They have also worked together on tracks like Chiku Buku Raile in the 1993 movie Gentleman, Romeo Aatam in Mr. Romeo (1996), and Petta Rap in Kadhalan. 

ar rahman Prabhudeva Entertainment News Regional Cinema News
