Actor Atul Parchure's last rites are to take place on Tuesday at Shivaji Park crematorium. Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sumeet Raghavan, Raj Thackeray and others were seen at the funeral

Listen to this article Atul Parchure death: Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sumeet Raghavan and others attend funeral x 00:00

Actor Atul Parchure passed away on October 14, Monday at the age of 57. Parchure, who had recently recovered from cancer, was about to make a comeback on stage but suddenly developed health complications and his condition worsened in the last two days, reports stated. His last rites are to take place on Tuesday at Shivaji Park crematorium.

Several celebs from the Marathi film industry also gathered to pay their last respects to the actor. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray also arrived at the late actor's residence to pay his respect.

From actors like Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sumeet Raghavan to Sachin Khedekar, were seen at Parchure's residence to offer their condolence to the grieving family.

Parchure's death marks a significant loss to both the Marathi and Hindi film industries, where he made a lasting impact through his diverse roles.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also expressed his sorrow over Parchure's demise, taking to social media to share a heartfelt tribute.

"I never had a chance to work with him, but he always seemed to be such a likeable person no matter what role he played," Kapoor wrote alongside a photo of the late actor.

He added, "He was taken by cancer despite fighting the disease for many years. May his soul rest in peace."

Maharashtra CM expresses grief over Atul Parchure's demise

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde echoed the sentiments of grief, highlighting the pain of losing such a talented individual. "The untimely death of Atul Parchure is painful. Sometimes making the audience laugh requires immense talent," he said in a post on X.

Shinde praised Parchure's versatile contributions to drama, film, and television, noting his remarkable ability to resonate with audiences.

"Atul Parchure started his brilliant acting career in children's theatre. He left his mark in all the three fields of drama, film, and serials," Shinde remarked. He cited Parchure's notable works, such as "Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark" and "Natigoti," emphasizing the depth he brought to Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Parchure's filmography includes memorable performances in "Navra Mazha Navsacha," "Salaam-E-Ishq," "Partner," "All the Best: Fun Begins," "Khatta Meetha," "Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap," and "Brave Heart." He was also known for his comedic roles on "The Kapil Sharma Show," which further endeared him to fans across the nation.