Atul Parchure. File Pic/X

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday expressed grief over veteran Marathi actor Atul Parchure's death.

Parchure, 57, who was also known for his work in The Kapil Sharma Show passed away on Monday. However, the reason behind his death is yet to be revealed.

In post on X in Marathi, CM Shinde wrote, "The sudden passing of versatile actor Atul Parchure has left fans in deep sorrow. Known for his ability to make audiences laugh heartily or bring tears to their eyes, Parchure had a remarkable career in the performing arts."

He wrote, "Starting from children's theater, Atul Parchure made his mark in plays, films, and television series. He showcased his talent in various productions, including "Tarun Turk," "Mhatre Arka," and "Nati Goti." His performances were enriched with the wit and humor reminiscent of renowned writer P. L. Deshpande."

Parchure played memorable roles in both Marathi and Hindi films, establishing himself as a significant figure in the industry. His untimely departure is a great loss for Marathi theater and cinema, and it feels irreplaceable.

"As one of his many fans, I extend my condolences to his family during this difficult time. May they find strength to cope with this profound loss. I pay my respects to Atul Parchure on behalf of the state government. Om Shanti," CM Shinde stated.

Actor Supriya Pilgaonkar took to her Instagram to pay her last respects to the actor in a post. She said, “Dear friend you shouldn't have been like this, you fought a lot! You have tolerated a lot. You will always be missed. Your silly smile will always be missed. May your soul rest in peace and the strength to endure the pain of the family..”

Atul Parchure was also widely known for his work in the Bollywood films like 'Partner' starring Salman Khan and 'All The Best'. Atul Parchure starred in films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Billu', Salman Khan’s 'Partner', and Ajay Devgn’s 'All The Best'.