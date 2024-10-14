The decision to exempt small vehicles of toll charges at toll plazas in Mumbai was made during today's State Cabinet meeting

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five entry points into Mumbai, to be effective from midnight tonight.

The decision to exempt small vehicles of toll charges at Mumbai toll plazas was made during State Cabinet meeting today.

The toll plazas are Vashi on the Sion-Panvel Highway, Mulund on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg and Eastern Express Highway, Airoli Bridge on Airoli-Mulund Road, and Dahisar on the Western Express Highway.

After the announcement of the toll waiver, leaders from the opposition slammed the government's decision also blaming them for being desperate hours before the election code of conduct was to be released.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde responsed to the opposition's allegations saying , "The decisions taken by our Mahayuti government are not taken keeping elections in mind... Congress made false promises to people in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. This is what they do... We are providers. They (opposition) are takers... They have lost their confidence. Their fight is not for the CM, their fight is for LoP..." ANI reported.

Aaditya Thackeray accused them of looting the people of Maharashtra in a post X.

"To have looted Maharashtra for 2 years and then to give a toll waiver hours before an election code of conduct, clearly shows how desperate they are to try and sway us, Maharashtra," said Aaditya Thackeray.

No amount of jumlas from the shinde- bjp regime can sway Maharashtra.



Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Desperate measure just hours before election code of conduct shows that Mahajhoothi government knows their days are numbered so try and salvage whatever little they can to save themselves from the public’s wrath. Also, it has been under severe fire for the absolute and total collapse of law and order. Just like Ladki behen came at the back of a defeat, this toll decision comes at the back of an impending defeat."

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "This is an election 'jumla'. Do not take it seriously.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray congratulated the government's decision but also noted "how people have staked their fortunes in this game of toll"

"Maharashtra soldiers, henceforth 'what happened to the toll movement?' If anyone asks, proudly tell them the example of Mumbai toll-free and don't forget that once you decided to take the matter to task, it was seen once again. Congratulations to all once again." he added.

मुंबईत प्रवेश करणाऱ्या पाचही टोल नाक्यांवर आज मध्यरात्रीपासून हलक्या वाहनांना टोलमुक्ती मिळणार आहे. याबद्दल एमएमआर परिसरात राहणाऱ्या सर्व नागरिकांचे अभिनंदन आणि माझ्या महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांचा खूप खूप अभिनंदन.



