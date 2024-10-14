Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that full toll exemption will be given for light motor vehicles at all 5 toll booths entering Mumbai

Nana Patole. File Pic

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday termed the Maharashtra government's decision to give full toll exemption for all LMVs entering Mumbai as an election 'gimmick' and urged people to "not take it seriously," reported the ANI.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "This is an election 'jumla'. Do not take it seriously."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan termed the Maharashtra government's decision to exempt full toll of all LMVs entering Mumbai as a desperate move ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

"They are desperate and they are losing the elections," Prithviraj Chavan said.

"Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced in the cabinet meeting that full toll exemption will be given for light motor vehicles at all 5 toll booths entering Mumbai," the Chief Minister's Office said, according to the ANI.

Maharashtra minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse told reporters that light vehicles will be exempted from toll after midnight today.

"At the time of entry into Mumbai, there were 5 toll plazas, including Dahisar toll, Anand Nagar toll, Vaishali, Airoli and Mulund. Rs. 45 and Rs. 75 were charged at these tolls, this was in effect till 2026. About 3.5 lakh vehicles used to travel up and down. About 70 thousand of them were heavy vehicles and 2.80 lakh were light vehicles. Today, the government has decided to exempt light vehicles from toll after 12 midnight...The time that people used to spend in queues will be saved. The government was discussing it for many months and today this revolutionary decision has been taken," Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse said, as per the ANI.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, Congress in-charge for Maharashtra assembly elections Ramesh Chennithala, party leader Prithviraj Chavan and other leaders held a meeting at party national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to chalk out the strategies for upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

This meeting follows Congress's unexpected loss in Haryana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 48 seats, while Congress won only 37 seats.

The Maharashtra Assembly, consisting of 288 seats, will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the election schedule.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

