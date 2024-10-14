CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, LOP Vijay Wadettiwar, and MRCC President Varsha Gaikwad are expected to attend the meeting in Delhi

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said on Monday that a meeting is scheduled under the chairmanship of National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to lay out strategies for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, ANI reported.

"Today a meeting is going to be held under the chairmanship of National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. All the major leaders of the state will be present, and strategies for the upcoming elections will be decided in the meeting... We will contest the Maharashtra elections along with Maha Vikas Aghadi," Nana Patole said.

According to ANI, CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, LOP Vijay Wadettiwar, and MRCC President Varsha Gaikwad are expected to attend the meeting in Delhi.

This meeting comes following the party's unexpected loss in Haryana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 seats, while the Congress secured only 37 seats.

Earlier on Sunday, Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi released a booklet titled 'Gaddarancha Panchnama' accusing the present Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government of "betraying" the dharma of Maharashtra, ANI reported.

The MVA claimed that the Mahayuti alliance has taken part in corruption and they have also disrespected the revered icons of Maharashtra.

"The Mahayuti indulged in corruption even while building the statue of our revered icon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Let us banish these traitors who dishonoured the legacy of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar," the MVA's booklet read.

The MVA in the booklet further accused that the atrocities against women have increased in the state and said that the farmers were committing suicides due to the burden of GST. "Under Fadanavis, there were 129 crimes against women each day," the booklet read.

Terming the current government, a 'Khoke Sarkar', the MVA urged the people of Maharashtra to remove the Mahayuti government from power.

The 288 - assembly of Maharashtra, is expected to go to polls in November of this year. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections will see competition between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which consists of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats, while the Congress won 44 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)