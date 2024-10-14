Breaking News
India clinch 3 medals, including women’s doubles bronze

Updated on: 14 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Astana (Kazakhstan)
The World No. 15 pair, who stunned the reigning world champions from China en route to a bronze at the Asian Games last year, fell to Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara, 4-11, 9-11, 8-11 in their last-four clash

India clinch 3 medals, including women’s doubles bronze

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee

India clinch 3 medals, including women’s doubles bronze
India wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Table Tennis Championships with three medals, including a historic bronze in the women’s doubles, after Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee’s dream run ended in the semi-finals here on Sunday. 


The World No. 15 pair, who stunned the reigning world champions from China en route to a bronze at the Asian Games last year, fell to Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara, 4-11, 9-11, 8-11 in their last-four clash. Prior to that, the Indian duo had defeated South Korea’s Kim Nayeong and Lee Eunhye in the quarter-finals to secure India’s first-ever women’s doubles medal. The Indian women’s team had earlier clinched a bronze in the team event. 


