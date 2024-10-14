Harmanpreet on top!

India skipper (Rs 78 lakh) leads the pack as most expensive player on Day One of HIL auction; Abhishek (Rs 72 lakh) and Hardik (Rs 70 lakh) not too far behind

Harmanpreet Singh

India captain Harmanpreet Singh became the most expensive player on Day One of the Hockey India League auction, with Soorma Hockey Club snapping the star drag-flicker for Rs 78 lakh on Sunday.

All eight franchises spent heavily to acquire the services of Indian men’s hockey team core players.

Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh.

Abhishek and Hardik Singh

Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas, who went to Tamil Nadu Dragons for R48 lakh while Jugraj Singh was also purchased for the same amount by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Hyderbad Toofans roped in Sumit for Rs 46 lakh. Among the overseas goalkeepers, Ireland’s David Harte was the top buy, with Tamil Nadu Dragons winning the bid for Rs 32 lakh.

Germany’s Jean-Paul Danneberg (for Rs 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), the Netherlands’ Pirmin Blaak (for Rs 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Belgium’s Vincent Vanasch (for R23 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) also went under the hammer.

Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and and Pawan were acquired by Team Gonasika and Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 22 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

Top Indian picks

Harmanpreet Rs 78 lakh

Abhishek Rs 72 lakh

Hardik Singh Rs 70 lakh

Amit Rohidas Rs 48 lakh

Jugraj Singh Rs 48 lakh

Sumit Rs 46 lakh

Manpreet Singh Rs 42 lakh

Shamsher Singh Rs 42 lakh

Sukhjeet Singh Rs 42 lakh

Vivek Sagar R 40 lakh

Jarmanpreet Rs 40 lakh

Rajkumar Pal Rs 40 lakh

Sanjay Rs 38 lakh

Nilakanta Rs 34 lakh

