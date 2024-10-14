Breaking News
Harmanpreet on top!

Updated on: 14 October,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India skipper (Rs 78 lakh) leads the pack as most expensive player on Day One of HIL auction; Abhishek (Rs 72 lakh) and Hardik (Rs 70 lakh) not too far behind

Harmanpreet on top!

Harmanpreet Singh

India captain Harmanpreet Singh became the most expensive player on Day One of the Hockey India League auction, with Soorma Hockey Club snapping the star drag-flicker for Rs 78 lakh on Sunday.


All eight franchises spent heavily to acquire the services of Indian men’s hockey team core players. 


Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh. 


Abhishek and Hardik SinghAbhishek and Hardik Singh

Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas, who went to Tamil Nadu Dragons for R48 lakh while Jugraj Singh was also purchased for the same amount by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Hyderbad Toofans roped in Sumit for Rs 46 lakh. Among the overseas goalkeepers, Ireland’s David Harte was the top buy, with Tamil Nadu Dragons winning the bid for Rs 32 lakh. 

Germany’s Jean-Paul Danneberg (for Rs 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), the Netherlands’ Pirmin Blaak (for Rs 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Belgium’s Vincent Vanasch (for R23 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) also went under the hammer. 

Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and and Pawan were acquired by Team Gonasika and Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 22 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

Top Indian picks

Harmanpreet Rs 78 lakh 
Abhishek Rs 72 lakh
Hardik Singh Rs 70 lakh
Amit Rohidas Rs 48 lakh
Jugraj Singh Rs 48 lakh
Sumit Rs 46 lakh
Manpreet Singh Rs 42 lakh
Shamsher Singh Rs 42 lakh
Sukhjeet Singh Rs 42 lakh
Vivek Sagar R 40 lakh
Jarmanpreet Rs 40 lakh
Rajkumar Pal Rs 40 lakh
Sanjay Rs 38 lakh
Nilakanta Rs 34 lakh

