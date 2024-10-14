Sinner took a crucial break in the fourth game of the second set to defeat the Serb in 1hr 37min and deny him a 100th career singles title

Novak Djokovic (left) congratulates World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for winning the Shanghai Masters title yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Too strong, too fast: Djoko hails Sinner x 00:00

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 on Sunday to win the Shanghai Masters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner took a crucial break in the fourth game of the second set to defeat the Serb in 1hr 37min and deny him a 100th career singles title.

“He was just too good today, too strong, too fast,” said Djokovic after the match.

Also Read: Sabalenka clinches third Wuhan Open title

Sinner saluted his opponent as a “legend” who kept playing “incredible tennis... year after year.”

In a nod to former Djokovic rival Roger Federer, who was watching from the stands, the 23-year-old joked: “There are legends everywhere, I just try to keep up a little bit.”

Facing off before an impassioned crowd, neither player blinked in the first set, unable to break the other’s serve. In the tiebreak, Sinner quickly took control, breaking Djokovic’s serve on the first point and going 5-1 up.

The Serb steadied himself but then netted a volley to bring up set point at 6-3. Sinner failed to convert initially but didn’t miss the second time behind serve.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever