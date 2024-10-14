Breaking News
Sabalenka clinches third Wuhan Open title

Updated on: 14 October,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Wuhan (China)
AFP |

The top seed, who also triumphed at the event in 2018 and 2019, kept her undefeated record in Wuhan intact, improving to a perfect 17-0

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday became the first player to win the Wuhan Open three times by defeating local hero Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the final. The top seed, who also triumphed at the event in 2018 and 2019, kept her undefeated record in Wuhan intact, improving to a perfect 17-0. 


Also Read: Ronaldo scores 133rd goal for Portugal in 3-1 win over Poland


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


