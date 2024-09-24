Team Europe’s Alcaraz rubbishes comparisons with Federer

The 21-year-old Spaniard, playing in the tournament for the first time, beat American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 to win the tournament in Berlin

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the Laver Cup on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Carlos Alcaraz shot down comparisons with 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer moments after his victory over Taylor Fritz won the Laver Cup for Team Europe on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, playing in the tournament for the first time, beat American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 to win the tournament in Berlin.

Team Europe had lost the past two events and needed a come-from-behind victory from local player Alexander Zverev against Frances Tiafoe, 6-7(5/7), 7-5, 10-5, to send the tournament to the final match between Alcaraz and Fritz.

After his win, the four-time Grand Slam winner was compared to peak Federer, but Alcaraz said such a comparison was “impossible”.

“I’m too far away from that level,” he said. “I hope I’ll reach it one day, but it’s really impossible.”

Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon this season, had not played the event before.

