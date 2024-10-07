She took to the social media platform X to voice her concerns about the airline

Rani Rampal, her luggage in a damaged condition (Pic: AFP/@imranirampal/X)

Indian hockey star and Padma Shri award recipient Rani Rampal expressed her discontent with Air India after receiving her luggage in a damaged condition upon her return from Canada.

She took to the social media platform X to voice her concerns about the airline. "Thank you, Air India, for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon, after landing in Delhi, I found my bag broken," she wrote.

Thank you Air India for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon after landing in Delhi I found my bag broken.@airindia pic.twitter.com/xoBHBs0xBG — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) October 5, 2024

Her post quickly garnered attention, with many users sharing similar experiences.

Air India responded swiftly in the comments, apologising for the inconvenience. Their official account stated, "Dear Ms Rampal, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your ticket details, bag tag number, and damage complaint number/DBR copy. We'll take this up."

However, while the airline's response was noted, many users felt it was insufficient and came too late.

An user remarked, "Air India needs to up its customer service and bring it to par with international standards."

"Same thing happened with my luggage at Goa MOPA Airport @IndiGo6E. The handle broke, there were two big holes, and various cracks, and I was charged per kg just two days ago," wrote another.

A third user shared a similar experience and wrote: "Service of Air India like this only. Few months back I forgot to collect my expensive headphones from Air India flight and immediately reported through email but no response till date. Worst!"

"I too had the same experience in Delhi, where my wheels were missing and the bag was torn, but I didn't have much time to argue. It was my first time. Sue them," a fourth user commented.