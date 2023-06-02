Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Autobot mode on for Jr NTR

Autobot mode on for Jr NTR?

Updated on: 02 June,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Jr NTR in talks to voice Optimus Primal in Hindi version of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts; RRR star trying to accommodate project with his next

Autobot mode on for Jr NTR?

Jr NTR

Listen to this article
Autobot mode on for Jr NTR?
x
00:00

Indian fans of the Transformers film franchise may have more than one reason to look forward to the June 9 release of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. Sources tell us that NT Rama Rao Jr is in talks to lend his voice to the character of Optimus Primal in the Hindi version. A source reveals, “For Optimus Primal, an intense heroic beast that is being introduced in the franchise, the team is looking for a powerful voice. Jr NTR is the top choice for the part. Initial conversations with the Telugu star have taken place. The team wants to make the sci-fi action franchise more popular in India, and the addition of Jr NTR — one of the biggest stars currently in India — will help achieve that.”


Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.


However, it remains to be seen whether the RRR actor will be able to accommodate the project in his chock-a-block date diary. He is currently shooting for his next, Devara, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The source adds, “Conflicting schedules may pose a challenge for the actor. Jr NTR is committed to the shoot of Devara, which could deter him from taking on the dubbing role. The actor will arrive at a decision by 
the weekend.” 


Jr NTR RRR Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK