Sources say Jr NTR in talks to voice Optimus Primal in Hindi version of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts; RRR star trying to accommodate project with his next

Jr NTR

Listen to this article Autobot mode on for Jr NTR? x 00:00

Indian fans of the Transformers film franchise may have more than one reason to look forward to the June 9 release of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. Sources tell us that NT Rama Rao Jr is in talks to lend his voice to the character of Optimus Primal in the Hindi version. A source reveals, “For Optimus Primal, an intense heroic beast that is being introduced in the franchise, the team is looking for a powerful voice. Jr NTR is the top choice for the part. Initial conversations with the Telugu star have taken place. The team wants to make the sci-fi action franchise more popular in India, and the addition of Jr NTR — one of the biggest stars currently in India — will help achieve that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it remains to be seen whether the RRR actor will be able to accommodate the project in his chock-a-block date diary. He is currently shooting for his next, Devara, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The source adds, “Conflicting schedules may pose a challenge for the actor. Jr NTR is committed to the shoot of Devara, which could deter him from taking on the dubbing role. The actor will arrive at a decision by

the weekend.”