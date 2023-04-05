Breaking News
Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan set to battle it out in 'War 2'

Updated on: 05 April,2023 10:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Jr. NTR, the immensely talented actor, has landed a lead role in the upcoming spy action thriller 'War 2'. Serving as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, this latest project promises to be exciting for everyone

Pic Courtesy: Instagram


Actor Jr. NTR, who has been swaying the audience—both Indian and international—with 'RRR', has been signed for the spy action-thriller 'War 2, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of Kabir in 'War', will be seen taking on Jr. NTR in a bloody battle that will be an adrenaline-pumping action extravaganza. Recently, it was also revealed that the event film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has a history of delivering some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood, including his last release, 'Brahmastra'.

A veteran trade source confirmed on condition of anonymity that Jr. NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik in 'War 2. 'Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. 'War' is now a true-blue pan-Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables 'War 2' to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film, and it also increases the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar'.


The source further mentioned that Jr. NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India and is said to be extremely choosy about his films. 'If he has given the film a nod, it means War 2 is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs. Jr. NTR will be a fight to remember. Jr. NTR's inclusion has made this proposition extremely delicious for audiences'.

'War 2' will be produced under the banner of Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

