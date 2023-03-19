Breaking News
NTR30: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film set for launch on March 23

Updated on: 19 March,2023 02:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The makers took to social media to announce that the film's muhurat puja will be held on March 23, 2023 in Hyderabad

NTR30: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film set for launch on March 23

NTR 30 teaser poster


After the Oscar fever, it's time for 'RRR' stars to get back to work. And, actor Jr NTR is set to start shooting for NTR30 from March 23 onwards.


The makers took to social media to announce that the film's muhurat puja will be held on March 23, 2023 in Hyderabad.



The fans of Man of masses Jr NTR can finally celebrate as the makers of his next much-awaited project NTR30 have shared an update.


Sharing this news, the makers of NTR 30 wrote: "Storm alert #NTR30 Muhurtam on March 23rd @jrntr @janhvikapoor #KoratalaSiva @anirudhofficial #NandamuriKalyanRam @rathnaveludop @sabu_cyril @sreekar.prasad @ntrartsoffl @yuvasudhaarts."

Meanwhile, on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the makers of NTR30 took to social media to officially welcomed Janhvi Kapoor on board. 

"She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30. Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor," wrote the makers sharing the much awaited announcement. Janhvi is seen sitting by a lake in a pink blouse and grey and brown saree. 

Janhvi also took to her Instagram handle to share the announcement. "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite,' she wrote.

The film will be directed by 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva. The Pan-Indian release will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander while R. Rathnavelu will be in charge of the camera, Sabu Cyril of art and Sreekar Prasad of editing.

NTR 30 is produced by Hari Krishna K. of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will be released worldwide on April 5, 2024.

On the other hand, Jr NTR recently attended the Oscars 2023 representing his film RRR. The film was nominated for Best Original Song alongside artists like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. The song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for Best Original Song. MM Keeravani composed the song while Chandrabose penned the lyrics for the high-octane song that has made audiences across the globe dance to its beat. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

