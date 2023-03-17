Virat Kohli takes Internet by storm, emulates iconic 'Naatu Naatu' hook step on field: Watch

In a jovial mood, Virat Kohli kept the Mumbai crowd entertained during the first innings, perfectly emulating the hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR

India's Virat Kohli gestures during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17, 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

‘Naatu Naatu' is certainly no longer one of the many movie songs churned out by the Indian film industry every year. Instead, it is a new age entertainment anthem that took India by storm and conquered hearts of many.The song penned by Chandra Bose, composed by MM Keeravani has garnered humongous success worldwide. The hook step that actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr performed to perfection on screen created a wave on the Internet with people and celebrities from all over the world, emulating the iconic dance steps every now and then. The trend is such that even Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli found it hard to resist.

The former Indian captain failed to replicate his top form from the final Test match against Australia in the first ODI at Wankhede on Friday. During India’s chase of 189 runs, he fell cheaply for only four runs off nine balls. He seemed to be in a jovial mood during the 1st innings, where both Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took three-wicket hauls respectively in what made for a perfect bowling display for India, which also saw spin maestro Ravindra Jadeja scalp two dismissals. Shubman Gill attempted to hold the fort at one end, but couldn’t find anyone on the other side to steady the ship.

In a jovial mood, Kohli kept the Mumbai crowd entertained during the first innings, perfectly emulating the hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR. Watch the video below.

The movie has won several awards since release, and the 'Naatu Naatu' song also bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, thereby making it the first Indian song to win at the prestigious Oscars.

Kohli slammed a blistering 28th Test century in the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was his first in three years. It was a valiant knock of 186 runs comprising 15 boundaries off 364 balls.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reveals thoughts on quitting IPL captaincy, says 'I had no belief'