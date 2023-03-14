Virat Kohli: The expectations I have for myself are more important to me

Kohli endured a painful wait of more than three years to notch his Test century number 28, the knock helping India finish with 571 in reply to Australia’s 480 in the drawn fourth and final game

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

Indian star batter Virat Kohli, who ended his century drought in Tests with a patient 186 against Australia here, on Monday said he’s not in a “space where I will go out and prove someone wrong”.

Kohli endured a painful wait of more than three years to notch his Test century number 28, the knock helping India finish with 571 in reply to Australia’s 480 in the drawn fourth and final game.

“The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me,” Kohli told the official broadcasters after being adjudged Player of the Match.

“I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field,” Kohli, who now has 75 international centuries, said.

“I think in Test cricket I wasn’t able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for a while now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do. I felt like I was batting really well from the first innings in Nagpur.”

Kohli admitted he was not in his own in the Test format so he had to apply himself harder. He played 386 balls in his knock.

“We lost Shreyas [Iyer] to injury and were a batter short. So, we decided to play time. We focused on batting long.”

